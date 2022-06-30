Newcastle Herald
Hundreds rallied in Newcastle for abortion rights following the Roe v Wade decision in America

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated June 30 2022 - 10:38am, first published 10:30am
HUNDREDS took to Newcastle foreshore on Thursday night to rally in solidarity with women affected by the winding back of abortion rights in America and to call for greater access to the service in Australia.

