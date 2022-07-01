Honeysuckle Waterfront Promenade Opening 9am to noon, waterfront, Newcastle West. Food, drinks, entertainment, activities.
School Holiday NAIDOC Week - Torres Strait Islander Storytelling and Art Workshop with Toby Cedar 10am to noon, Newcastle Library.
Pelican Foreshore Market 11am to 3pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
Snow Time in the Garden Hunter Valley Garden (and Sunday).
Pop-up Science 10am to noon, Newcastle Museum.
Pigsty in July Belford, Hunter Valley. Pink Race Day 11am to 5pm, Newcastle Jockey Club.
Charlie's Winter Wonderland Ice skating rink and free rides on the Polar Bear Express, until July 27 (and Sunday).
Exhibition: The Soft Library by Cat Rabbit Local History Lounge, Newcastle Library. Until July 19.
Who Ate The Dinosaur? Exhibition at Hunter Wetlands Centre, Shortland, 10am to noon, until July 15 (and Sunday).
Fab Lab Taster Workshop 10am, 11.30am, 1.30pm, The Swansea Centre. Hands on experience with advanced manufacturing equipment at Digital Fabrication Lab.
Dungog Picnic Train 8am, Maitland Station, to Dungog and return (and Sunday).
Ellen Howell Textile Exhibition 10am to 3pm, Brough House, Maitland (and Sunday).
Normal by Hunter Drama 2pm and 7.30pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Anglican Parish Telarah Rutherford Artisan Market 8am to noon, corner Capp and South streets, Telarah.
Opera Hunter's A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder 8pm, Warners Bay Theatre (and 2pm Sunday).
Omega Ensemble - Refractions 7pm, City Hall, Newcastle.
Amy Shark 8pm, Civic Theatre.
Biraban and Threlkeld: Finding the Third Space 2pm, Civic Cinema, Newcastle (plus Q&A with Carol Duncan).
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 2pm, Maitland Showground.
Bastille Market 10am to 3pm, The Station Newcastle.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Homegrown Markets 1pm to 5pm, Speers Point Park.
JD's World of Magic Noon, Shoal Bay Country Club.
Dave Boyle and Thomas Orr 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
