Newcastle Herald
Home/Coronavirus

COVID vaccine: Belmont mass vaccination hub closes as demand wanes, and doctors and pharmacists

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
Updated June 30 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oh so quiet: The once bustling Belmont mass vaccination centre will close on Friday having achieved its purpose - vaccinating a lot of people in a short amount of time. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

THE days of people clamouring for a COVID-19 vaccine at Belmont's mass vaccination hub are long gone, and now it is time to down tools and shut up shop.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Coronavirus
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.