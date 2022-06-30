Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Drunk police officer had two kids in backseat, court hears

June 30 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse.

AN OFF-DUTY police officer who ran her car off the road and refused a breath test while more than four times the legal alcohol limit had two children in the backseat, Newcastle Local Court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.