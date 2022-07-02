Newcastle Herald
Hunter Jobs Alliance's proposal on exactly what the region needs to tackle the undeniable economic shifts ahead

By Warrick Jordan
July 2 2022 - 3:00am
ROAD AHEAD: Economic shifts in the Hunter are well underway, and people want action, not talk. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

In 2020, a Muswellbrook Council committee involving employers, unions and business groups commissioned a study by Australia's leading experts on regional industry change, from UniSA. The report lays out decades' worth of experience on how to manage the impacts of industrial closures and structural change.

