Hunter Jobs Alliance's proposal on exactly what the region needs to tackle the undeniable economic shifts ahead

The task now is articulating in detail what resources and capacity we need. Identifying specific program needs and avoiding inefficient overlaps on an issue that cuts across multiple portfolios is critical. Requests must be well justified and specific enough for a state government that has limited budgets and demands across an entire state. This does not diminish the Hunter's case for equitable treatment as a large contributor to the state's wealth, but it shows the region as a match-fit partner ready for devolved responsibility.