Drinks Review: The Awesome Beer climbs a flavour mountain

THERE'S a mountain of reasons to like what Katoomba's Mountain Culture call their signature lactose and yeast strain combination. As you'd expect, most of it is on display in The Awesome Beer. It's a mango double milkshake IPA, and you'll taste every part of that description. Mosaic, Citra, Simcoe and Sabro pour in the fruit flavours in a beer that keeps a creamy mouthfeel without the overbearing belt of sweetness that can turn some off anything with "milkshake" in the title. The restraint here is particularly impressive, marking this as one of the better entries in what has quickly become an impressive and distinctive ouvre. Best of all, this Great Australian Beer Show (GABS) entry is one of eight available in a pack through Dan Murphy's, as well as recently going on tap at Newcastle's Grain Store. If you haven't given this excellent outfit a try yet, The Awesome Beer offers a brilliant chance to sample what's had so many so excited.
Something light and oh so French, Jardin d'ete, from Citadelle gin, is real easy to drink. It's made with melon flesh, whole lemon, yuzu zest and orange peel, as well as 19 botanicals. The result: light and smooth, even over ice without a mixer. We are told the inspiration is from a garden cultivated by Debbie Gabriel, wife of spirits innovator Alexandre Gabriel, from their home in south-west France. The suggested gin and tonic recipe has one part gin to three parts tonic and a long peel of lemon. Make a nice twist of lemon peel; express it above the glass and place it delicately in the glass. And suddenly, with a fashionable bottle as well, you are transported to a very stylish cocktail. Viva la France.
EPONYMY, giving your name to something, applies in today's Hilltops Region wines from two most inventive Hunter-based winemakers. With this zingy red, Aaron Mercer has added the classic Spanish tempranillo grape to his range of Mediterranean varieties like vermentino, nebbiolo and nero d'Avola. Tempranillo is the world's third most widely planted vine after cabernet sauvignon and merlot and Aaron has sub-titled this Joven as reference to the young Vino Joven reds of Spain's Rioja area. It is purple-tinted crimson, potpourri-scented and shows zingy cherry front-palate flavour. The middle has blackberry, bramble jelly, anise and mocha oak and the finish spearminty tannin. At mercerwines.com.au, good with beef lasagne and cellar three years.
A BLEND of shiraz and grenache from the Hilltops Region around Young, this refreshing rosé was crafted by Kiwi-born Peter-James Charteris (best known as PJ) - one of Australasia's most influential wine practitioners, a much-in-demand show judge and since 2018 chief judge of Sydney Wine Show. The wine has 13% alcohol, pale copper hues and scents of strawberry and musk. The front palate shows crisp blueberry flavour, a middle palate of pomegranate, cherry, apple and slate and a flinty acid finish. Great with sashimi and available with the full range of Charteris Australian and New Zealand wines at the new Peppers Creek Village, Broke Road, Pokolbin, cellar door of PJ and his partner, former Brokenwood marketing manager Chrissi Pattison.
