Drinks Review: The Awesome Beer climbs a flavour mountain

THERE'S a mountain of reasons to like what Katoomba's Mountain Culture call their signature lactose and yeast strain combination. As you'd expect, most of it is on display in The Awesome Beer. It's a mango double milkshake IPA, and you'll taste every part of that description. Mosaic, Citra, Simcoe and Sabro pour in the fruit flavours in a beer that keeps a creamy mouthfeel without the overbearing belt of sweetness that can turn some off anything with "milkshake" in the title. The restraint here is particularly impressive, marking this as one of the better entries in what has quickly become an impressive and distinctive ouvre. Best of all, this Great Australian Beer Show (GABS) entry is one of eight available in a pack through Dan Murphy's, as well as recently going on tap at Newcastle's Grain Store. If you haven't given this excellent outfit a try yet, The Awesome Beer offers a brilliant chance to sample what's had so many so excited.

