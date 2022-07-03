In that light, I believe the previous decision of Roe V Wade was dangerous as those justices created a right beyond the words of the constitution. It is not ever the right of a court to do so. If a right to enable abortions is wanted, then the right place to find that right is in a decision of the legislature. It can create such a right if it is deemed to be right to so do. I believe courts should never create laws or rights, as they should only apply the laws enacted by the elected.