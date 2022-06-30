Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Editorial: Abortion rights reignited as political issue after US Supreme Court's Roe v Wade ruling

By Editorial
June 30 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roe vs Wade: US Supreme Court's decision puts spotlight on abortion

Recent decisions by the US Supreme Court have shown the old saying that Australia is always 20 years behind America is more fallacious now than ever. Australians continually shake their heads in dismay when there is a report of yet another mass killing in the land of the brave and the home of the free.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.