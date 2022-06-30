Roe vs Wade: US Supreme Court's decision puts spotlight on abortion

Five of the six justices who voted for that decision are also the ones who, only days later, voted to overturn Roe vs Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined abortion - and a woman's right to choose - as a constitutional right. Three of the conservative justices were appointed by Donald Trump and a fourth, Justice Clarence Thomas, was a controversial appointment by George W. Bush in 1991. He is now 74 and, like all Supreme Court Justices, has lifetime tenure. Justice Thomas is living proof cherry-picked conservative candidates for the highest court in the US can have a dramatic influence many decades after the president who elevated them has left office.