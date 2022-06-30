Newcastle Herald
John Barilaro steps away from controversial New York trade job

By Phoebe Loomes and Maureen Dettre
Updated June 30 2022 - 8:03am, first published 8:00am
Former NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro has stepped aside from his new trade role based in New York after intense scrutiny over the appointment.

