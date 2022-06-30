Charges for man after police car hit in pursuit through Belmont

A MAN will face court in Newcastle on Friday after an alleged pursuit through Lake Macquarie.
Police arrested the 36-year-old after officers initially spotted a white Toyoa Hilux on the Pacific Highway at Belmont South about 9.40am.
The vehicle had been reported missing from a Catherine Hill work site.
The driver allegedly failed to stop, police said, accelerating away to the north from police.
A pursuit began, winding through Belmont South, Belmont and Belmonth North before the utility hit a police vehicle at the Marks Street intersection.
"No officers were injured during the collision, but the police vehicle sustained damage," NSW Police said in a statement.
Officers recommenced the pursuit a short time later into Belmont Wetlands.
Police entered on foot to find the utility on fire.
The dog squad helped lead investigators to the man nearby.
He was arrested and taken to Belmont police station.
He faces charges of steal motor vehicle, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, negligent driving, not give particulars to other driver, damage property by fire/explosion, and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.
The 36-year-old was refused bail to face court.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
