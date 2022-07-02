Steve Kidd admits it would be "nice" to sign off with a premiership but the outgoing Macquarie coach knows there's still plenty of "work" to be done between now and the end of this season.
Club officials made the announcement on Friday.
"That [a premiership] would be nice wouldn't it, but there's a lot of work to do before now and then," Kidd told the Newcastle Herald.
Kidd, a former Kurri player in his third Newcastle Rugby League coaching stint after previous appointments at Cessnock, has overseen Macquarie since replacing premiership-winning mentor Adam Bettridge.
The first two seasons were severly impacted by COVID with the Scorpions opting not to field a first-grade side in 2020 and the global pandemic cutting short the 2021 campaign.
However, the Toronto club have positioned themselves inside the top five in 2022 with five rounds remaining.
Kidd said regardless of any title push, he'd already decided to call time on the role.
"I pretty much told them at the start of the year that I'd been there five years, three as head coach, and in this competition that's probably close to being enough," Kidd said.
"Not job done, but we got ourselves back on track to where we want to be.
"Roachy has been there five years as an assistant and was with Bets for 2017 [grand final]. Also, looking at how the club wants to develop coaches from within."
Kidd says he may stay involved with Macquarie behind the scenes but remains unsure about his next coaching move.
"Never say never, if something else pops up that I'm interested in," Kidd said.
Scorpions secretary Steve Woodbridge says Roach understands the club's "commitment to juniors" and "working with the local community".
Macquarie also confirmed contracts for next season with Kerrod Holland, Luke Higgins, Bayden Searle, Matt Moon, Campbell Sheppard, Joe Woodbury, Royce Geoffrey, Malik Deyalou and Jordan Noble.
Sunday's game between the Scorpions and Western Suburbs at Harker Oval has been called off. It's the same for Central and Lakes at St John Oval.
Josh Charles celebrated his 100th game with a double as the Goannas joined Souths in equal second on the ladder with a 42-16 victory at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday.
The Pickers extended their competition lead to five points by accounting for Wyong 28-16 at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.
The Entrance beat hosts Kurri Kurri 30-8 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Newcastle RL unveiled a partnership with Newcastle Racecourse on Friday which includes holding their annual presentation at the track on September 24.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
