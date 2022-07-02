The Northstars are set to bolster their goaltending stocks for the rest of 2022 with Australian representative Charlie Smart returning to Newcastle on a temporary basis.
Perth-based Smart is poised to make cameo appearances for the Northstars over coming months in a bid to qualify for the Australian Ice Hockey League play-offs.
Smart, goalie with the Novocastrians between 2017 and 2019, has already played one game this year but needs at least five in order to be eligible during finals.
"Charlie's joined the squad and will be back with us for a couple of weeks," Northstars captain Liam Manwarring said.
Newcastle's No.1 shot stopper James Downie tops the league statistics with a 0.909 save percentage this campaign.
The Northstars, who have a 9-1 record, host Melbourne Ice at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Saturday (5:30pm) with Manwarring and Robert Malloy rejoining the team after missing last weekend's exhibition matches against the Lightning in Brisbane.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
