Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

Golf: Windred chips in for equal in otherwise difficult start in LIV Invitational Series event in Portland - video

Updated July 1 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WORK AHEAD: Rookie Charelstown professional Blake Windred.

BLAKE Windred had a roller-coaster opening round at the $36 million LIV Invitational event in Portland which featured a chip-in eagle and a triple-bogey seven and left the Charlestown professional off the pace.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.