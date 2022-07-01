Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hayden Dark is carrying the Hunter's torch in Australian Ninja Warrior for 2022

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
July 1 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swinging and grabbing: Crossfit trainer, bagpipe player and returned serviceman Hayden Dark takes on Ninja Warrior.


Crossfit trainer, bagpipe player, returned serviceman and now Ninja Warrior. Thornton's Hayden Dark has covered some ground in his 26 years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.