Hunter Wildfires coach Joey de Dassel expects the returns of second-rower Emma Bradford and utility Jen Mauli to provide impact as they target a more disciplined performance against Gordon in round seven of Jack Scott Cup at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Bradford was sidelined through illness as Hunter succumbed 24-5 to Sydney women's premier rugby union heavyweights Sydney Uni last weekend and Mauli was unavailable.
Advertisement
Gordon are the only other team to defeat the Wildfires.
"Emma comes straight back into the starting team," de Dassel said.
"She's a leader of our side, a very important player. She's got a really high work-rate and gives us good options at the lineout as well.
"Jen Mauli comes back to the bench. She can play back row, hooker, inside centre and she just gives us a lot of experience and a lot of go-forward and some muscle in the middle."
De Dassel was also hoping to have front-rower Maryann Utai back in the squad from a knee injury.
Back-rower Renee Clarke is set to make her starting debut as Hunter look to turn the tables on Gordon, who were 24-19 winners when the two sides met in Gordon two weeks ago.
The loss came after Hunter had led 14-5 at the break.
"Obviously we've had a couple of losses on the trot now so we need to address that," de Dassel said.
"Our discipline let us down [against Gordon]. The penalty count was very heavily against us, so maintaining our discipline and holding onto the ball when we get it is important. If we can do that, we're confident we can go well."
The game is at 4.30pm and follows the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby Union men's clash between Wanderers and University of Newcastle.
In NHRU women's at Marcellin Park on Saturday, The Waratahs play Maitland (11am) and Hamilton face Merewether Carlton (4.30pm).
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.