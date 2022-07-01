Newcastle Herald
Jack Scott Cup: Emma Bradford, Jen Mauli return as Hunter Wildfires host Gordon in round seven of Sydney women's premier rugby union

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated July 1 2022 - 4:20am, first published 3:30am
BOOST: Emma Bradford's return will bring leadership and options in the lineout for the Hunter Wildfires. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Hunter Wildfires coach Joey de Dassel expects the returns of second-rower Emma Bradford and utility Jen Mauli to provide impact as they target a more disciplined performance against Gordon in round seven of Jack Scott Cup at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.

