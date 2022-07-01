Dylan Gibbons homes in on big finish to stellar season at Newcastle

Crack apprentice Dylan Gibbons has decided not to ride on metropolitan tracks again this season and has knocked back mounts at Rosehill on Saturday to stay home for a near full book at Newcastle.
Gibbons has ridden 12 metropolitan winners and another eight will see him lose his three-kilogram allowance in town.
"I want to have a real crack at winning the 2022-23 metropolitan apprentices' premiership, and to ride winners in Sydney over the next four weeks until the season ends could fritter away my three-kilogram allowance," Gibbons said.
"Obviously I don't want to do that, so it is provincial and country tracks for the next month."
The 20-year-old has seven mounts at Saturday's Newcastle meeting.
"The two horses from the Waterhouse-Bott stable, Uncorked and Vinnie's Spirit, are in two races, but both will be hard to beat in whichever race they contest," he said.
"Adam Duggan said the two I am ridding for him - Mr Bingo and New Tycoon - will run well. The boss's [Kris Lees] filly Phule can run OK from the good barrier."
The Thornton hoop rode his 104th winner for the season at Hawkesbury on Thursday and needs another 10 by the end of July to make it 200 in two seasons.
Saturday is the last Newcastle meeting for the season and Gibbons leads the jockeys' premiership on 19, two ahead of Rory Hutchings. He has already claimed the apprentices' title.
Chris Waller, who leads the trainers' premiership on 20, one ahead of Lees, has bright prospects with three-year-old Podium in the class 1 handicap (1500m).
Podium is part-owned by two massive players in racing, Anton Koolman, who passed away last weekend, and John Cornish, owner of the magnificent Torryburn Stud near Gresford.
Podium blitzed a Newcastle maiden field first-up on April 21. The gelding was slow to recover and uncomfortable in the going when down the track on the Kensington course last start. Podium was placed at Warwick Farm and Wyong last spring.
Warwick Farm two-year-old Headwell is on debut in the maiden plate (900m). Headwell has had several trials and he impressed in the most recent one at Rosehill on June 10. He has a soft draw and Blake Spriggs has the mount.
Godolphin apprentice Zac Llyod, fresh from a Hawkesbury win on Thursday, has the ride on the well-fancied Microna in the benchmark 64 handicap (1850m).
Microna's only Newcastle victory was over this trip, and he is ready to win again.
