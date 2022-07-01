Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dylan Gibbons homes in on big finish to stellar season at Newcastle

By Gary Harley
Updated July 1 2022 - 1:33am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Gibbons

Crack apprentice Dylan Gibbons has decided not to ride on metropolitan tracks again this season and has knocked back mounts at Rosehill on Saturday to stay home for a near full book at Newcastle.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.