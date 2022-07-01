A MAN will face court on Friday after a State Crime Command task force swooped in to arrest him on charges of trying to solicit sex from an underage teenager.
Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad detectives from the Child Exploitation Internet Unit began engaging with a man from Sydney's northwest in June.
"Police will allege in court that the man believed he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl and engaged in sexually explicit conversations about acts he wished to perform on the child," police said in a statement.
"It will be further alleged that the man made arrangements to meet the child for sex."
Extensive investigations led police to arrest a 50-year-old man at Tuggerah on Thursday.
They searched a property at The Entrance, seizing several electronic storage devices and other items for analysis.
The 50-year-old was taken to Wyong police station and charged with use carriage service - procure child under 16 years for sexual activity.
The investigation was part of Strike Force Trawler, an ongoing investigation by the CEIU into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children facilitated through the internet and related telecommunications devices.
The strike force regularly conducts covert online investigations in association with interstate and overseas law enforcement agencies.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
