Strike Force Trawler arrests man at Tuggerah on allegations of seeking sex with 14-year-old

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated July 1 2022 - 1:07am, first published 12:56am
A MAN will face court on Friday after a State Crime Command task force swooped in to arrest him on charges of trying to solicit sex from an underage teenager.

