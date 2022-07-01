Tim Oosterhoff was enjoying playing in the WAFL reserves but returned to the Black Diamond Cup for one reason - to help Killarney Vale win a flag this season.
The 24-year-old, who spent the past two years playing for Swan Districts in Perth, has spearheaded the Bombers' campaign this season, kicking more than 50 goals already to help the unbeaten Central Coast side to an eight-point lead at the top of the table.
"It's definitely the best chance we've had since I've been at the club," Oosterhoff said of his side's premiership chances.
"Even looking back across other teams that have won, I think we're right up there and a huge chance.
"A grand final at the minimum would be a pass."
A Niagara Park and Gosford junior, Oosterhoff spent four years at the Bombers before heading west. He enjoyed his time in AFL-centric Perth, but admits it was a challenge balancing footy with work as a draftsman.
"It's definitely a step above," he said. "Training four times a week, it was pretty full on. It's almost a semi-professional environment. It was good to be involved in, but was definitely a lot working full-time. It was a bit hard to juggle."
But he was keen to lead the club's forward line this year.
"In WA, I was pretty much everywhere - fullback, full-forward, ruck," he said.
"But I told [Bombers coach] Corey [Shackleton] I was pretty keen to just sit in the goal square this year.
"It's gone well so far."
On track to kick 100 goals this season if he maintains his form, Oosterhoff grew both his knowledge of the game and physically playing in the stronger Western Australian competition.
"When I left I was 85 kilos and now I'm 102, so I definitely put a bit of work in over there and strengthened up," the Lisarow product said.
"But the Bombers was where my heart and soul was.
"I want to win a flag with those boys and my dad used to play for the club.
"It's been good to get back and bolster the stocks. We've been travelling really well."
Killarney Vale face coastal rivals Terrigal Avoca in a top-of-the-table catch-up game at Hylton Moore Oval on Saturday.
The Bombers claimed their first win over the Panthers in more than a decade earlier this year but likely face a tougher challenge this time around missing half a dozen players, including gun midfielders Rick White (concussion) and Aaron Duncan (hamstring).
The Panthers are also back to near full-strength after a period of illness and injury, and are coming off a huge 181-point win over Maitland.
"Another wet-weather game, which always even things up," Oosterhoff said.
In the other catch-up game Saturday, Newcastle City travel to Maitland to try and secure what could be a valuable four points in the run home to the finals. City are fourth but equal on points with Warners Bay.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
