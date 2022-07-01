Halves Anthony Milford and Adam Clune produced their best performances for Newcastle as the Knights finally produced an attacking blitz at home to defeat the Gold Coast on Friday.
The duo, playing only their third game together, weren't perfect but sparked the Knights to life and steadied the ship to help guide Newcastle to their first win at McDonald Jones Stadium since round two.
The Knights had scored only 28 points in their past five home games but by halftime they led 22-0, a scoreline which could have been greater had Tex Hoy been more accurate with his goal-kicking.
The Titans scored two tries after the break and while briefly looking like they might mount a comeback, failed to fire.
This was the home side's night.
Winger Edrick Lee scored a club-record five tries and Dom Young a hat-trick as the Knights came away with a 38-12 victory.
The confidence-boosting win sets up a huge home game against South Sydney next Friday.
Newcastle's attack has been highly scrutinised this season but it came to life despite star fullback Kalyn Ponga sitting in the grandstand.
In the skipper's absence, Clune and Milford stepped up.
Clune notched three try-assists and Milford two in the opening 40 minutes, the duo helping Edrick Lee score a hat-trick and Dom Young a double before the break.
Clune's kicking game was the most accurate it had been all year.
He placed a sharp cross-field kick that Dom Young latched onto to put Newcastle 4-0 up after 11 minutes and then put another pin-point kick in to allow Edrick Lee to score his third try as the half-time siren sounded.
The halfback had earlier thrown a well-timed pass, briefly holding it back, to give Lee his second.
Milford, playing only his fifth game for the Knights, set-up Lee's first with a cutout pass and threw a similar ball later in the half for Dom Young to score his second in similar fashion on the other side of the field.
Lee and Young matched each other with diving one-handed tries that have become common place in the game but never cease to amaze.
Milford's kicking-game was also the best it has been in his short time at the club.
The 27-year-old five-eighth, who Knights coach Adam O'Brien said during the week had improved with every appearance, placed a couple of downfield kicks that found space and allowed the team to build pressure.
He and Clune also each forced a goal-line drop out.
Tex Hoy got in on the action and threw a looping cutout pass to allow Edrick Lee to score his fifth try in the 73rd minute.
Five minutes later, Englishman Dom Young collected a loose ball on the 20-metre line and ran 80 metres to score his third try and ice the Knights' best result this season.
The largely rain-soaked crowd of 8578 in attendance thoroughly enjoyed a bit of argy-bargy late in the game, giving Knights prop David Klemmer a standing ovation after he was sin-binned for throwing a punch at Titans prop Jarrod Wallace.
Wallace got sent from the field for upending Newcastle utility Simi Sasagi.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
