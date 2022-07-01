Lisa McDonald pacer Master Catch chasing Menangle win after bright return

Fullerton Cove trainer Lisa McDonald believes Master Catch can challenge second-up at Menangle on Saturday night after thriving from a six-month spell.
The seven-year-old, which was runner-up in the inaugural Hunter Region Championship in 2020, has gate two in the opening race with Josh Gallagher to drive.
Gallagher was in the gig when Master Catch returned at Newcastle on June 17 with a 1.8m third to Dance For Glory after racing outside the lead throughout.
The winner ran a slick 1:52.5 mile and McDonald was rapt with the first-up effort of Master Catch, which she also bred and owns.
"He's going really well and it's a good race for him tomorrow night," McDonald said.
"His first-up run was enormous, and I didn't trial him or anything."
Master Catch had one run at Maitland for McDonald on December 28 last year after returning from a stint in Sydney with Jack Trainor. He finished last after breaking, and following qualifying trials two weeks later, McDonald decided give him a break.
"He came back a bit tired and a bit muscle sore, so I gave him a good spell," she said.
"The day I picked him up from where I spell him down at Wyee, he was through the lead when I was walking him and he was back.
"I've been more than happy with him and I think he's better this time in."
Also at Menangle, Louth Park trainer Darren Elder will look to go one better with Dollarsign in the Country Series final.
Dollarsign won his heat at Newcastle last Friday to book a return after finishing runner-up in last month's final.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
