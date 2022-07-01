Joe McFadyen duo hunt group 1 start in Vic Peters Classic

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen is counting on the early speed of Teddy Duchamp and Springview Angus to put them in the mix from wide draws as he chases a first group 1 starter at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
McFadyen's pair will compete in heats one and two of the age-restricted Vic Peters Classic (520m). Teddy Duchamp has box six in the opening heat of three, while Springview Angus starts from the seven in the second qualifier.
"There weren't a whole lot of nominations and there's a lot of nice dogs but they are all very even," McFadyen said. "We're just happy to be there, but it will be a big thrill if either of them make the final. It would be the first group 1 I've made."
At $8.50 with TAB, Teddy Duchamp was McFadyen's best hope after back-to-back 400m wins at Maitland. Springview Angus ($41) won over the Wentworth Park 520m in May, then twice at 515m at The Gardens, but he has finished runner-up in town his past two starts.
"I think Teddy Duchamp could get a really nice run into the first turn because the five and four seem to be steady beginners," he said.
"There's a little bit of pace in the seven and the eight. They could go with him. He had a trial there last week and he could very well be up in the leading division if he repeats that run.
"There's not a lot between them, but Springview Angus has the experience at Wentworth Park. He got run down there on Wednesday night when he led. If he could run those sections again, he could be up at the pointy end of the race. Realistically, though, he'll need to lead."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
