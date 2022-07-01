Weston keen for Coalfields derby revenge in NPL

The Bears, though, were keen to tackle the Magpies, who are backing up from three tough games in seven days. Maitland lost 3-1 to 2021 premiers Lambton Jaffas at Cooks Square Park in a fast and physical clash on Wednesday night. That came a week after an intense 2-1 loss to Broadmeadow in the Australia Cup. In between, the Magpies came back to defeat Valentine 3-2 on a heavy CB Complex pitch.