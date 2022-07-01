Power out in Waratah after vehicle hits pole

Dozens of homes in Waratah are without electricity on Friday after a vehicle hit a power pole.
An Ausgrid spokesperson said the pole on Edith Street near the Mater Hospital was struck about 10am.
Crews have been deployed to replace the pole, and have shut off power as a result.
There are 26 customers affected and Ausgrid said they were hoping to have the power restored by about 4pm.
No roads are closed, but power is out to the traffic lights on the corner of Edith and Platt streets.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
