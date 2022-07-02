Newcastle Herald
All three levels of Hunter government met with Transport for NSW to talk about the Singleton and Muswellbrook bypasses

Ethan Hamilton
Ethan Hamilton
July 2 2022 - 1:30am
Transport for NSW met with Hunter leaders including Singleton mayor Sue Moore, Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell, Muswellbrook mayor Steve Reynolds, Hunter MP Dan Repacholi.

CONSTRUCTION of the billion-dollar bypasses for Muswellbrook and Singleton will begin this year, says Transport for NSW.

