Cyclists and pedestrians once again have access to the full Honeysuckle foreshore with the reopening of the harbourside promenade.
The section spanning Cottage Creek near the Honeysuckle COVID-19 testing clinic now has a new blue bridge, trees, native plantings and seating.
The creek itself has been slightly widened and naturalised with sandstone blocks. In a first for the region, Hunter Water has also installed 3D printed tiles along the creek to provide a place for oysters, barnacles and natural sea life to grow.
The $8 million upgrade of the promenade was led by NSW Government agency Hunter and Central Coast Development Corporation and is part of a $55 million investment in public domain infrastructure throughout Honeysuckle to cater for the ongoing private investment in the precinct.
The completion of the works has re-connected 11 kilometres of off-road pathway between Carrington and Merewether, which will be almost entirely waterfront once construction of the South Newcastle Beach skatepark is finished.
"It was really important for us to be able to allow people access back to the waterfront as soon as we could," Hunter and Central Coast Development Corporation CEO Valentina Misevska said.
Parliamentary secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the stretch of waterfront was "very important to Newcastle".
"As we all know, this site has a long, long history," he said. "Newcastle has moved from being the Steel City that we once knew it as to becoming a smart city that it is now and that it's going to become in the future. This parcel of land is very important for doing that."
The project follows the creation of Honeysuckle Park last year, which includes shelters with picnic seating, barbecue facilities and a Maritime inspired play area. Ms Misevska said more public domain works will follow.
The development corporation is currently taking expressions of interest to redevelop the final three hectares of land at the western end of the suburb. The vision for the site called Honeysuckle HQ is a mixed-used development with commercial alongside residential, cultural, retail and hospitality areas.
Another Hunter foreshore has also welcomed the completion of a public domain upgrade. The $1.8 million first stage redevelopment of Toronto Foreshore is now complete.
A town green fitted out with sandstone retaining walls, seating, a pathway and public square now grace the waterfront area.
The upgrade began in September. It will be followed by stage two, including works to the car park next to Toronto Amateur Sailing Club - expected to be complete later this year.
Lake Macquarie City Council section manager Brendan Callander said the transformation was part of a multi-stage upgrade over the next three years.
"We're estimating this to be around $9 million worth of investment," he said. "Once all stages are complete, Toronto's foreshore will include new boardwalk connections, extended shared pathways, a revamped playground and cafe area, bike hubs, lookouts, shade pavilions and barbecue facilities."
Future stages include Bath Street and Wharf Road.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
