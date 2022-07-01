GIANT Fijian Joe Tamani will make a much-anticipated return but the contribution of the Hunter Wildfires' smallest player, halfback Nick Murray, will be crucial against Shute Shield perennial powerhouse Eastwood at TG Millner Field on Saturday.
Tamani is back at the Wildfires after a maiden season with Fijian Drua in Super Rugby Pacific. The tackle-busting back-rower has been training with the Wildfires for the past three weeks and was finally cleared on Friday by the Fijian Rugby Union to play in the Shute Shield.
Wildfires coach Scott Coleman had planned to use Tamani off the bench, however he will now start after openside breakaway Donny Freeman was admitted to hospital on Friday with a gastrointesinal virus.
"Donny has been a work horse all season and is a big loss," Coleman said. "Joe is a different type of player. We will play him and Morgan Innes on one side of the scrum each rather than have a designated openside."
Tamani was the Wildfires' player of the year last season.
"He is a more rounded rugby player," Coleman said. "He started in second grade when he came to us last year.
"His rugby IQ has got better, he is bigger and stronger. There is still room for improvement but he is a much better package. He gives us a genuine X-factor. He can put a shot on, he can break the line, he can offload, he can run 80 metres and no-one will catch him ... in terms of natural athletic ability, there are not many better.
"He wants to learn, he wants to get better. He has had a taste of professionalism and wants more. "
Murray may not have the size of Tamani but the pint-sized No.9 will be just as important.
Murray and fringe Tongan international Leon Fukofuka have shared the halfback role. It has been horses for courses with regards to who starts and who finishes the game.
However, Fukofuka suffered a shoulder injury playing second grade last week. Murray had to play the entire 80 minutes in first grade and was outstanding despite cramping severely.
"Pound for pound, he is our toughest player, " Coleman said. "He has lived with his size his whole life. That is what drives him. He wants to prove a point every time he goes into contact. He has a good pass, is fast ... he has the chance to grab the jumper and make it his own."
Eastwood (37 points) sit two places and five points above the Wildfires.
"They are a similar side to us - a big, physical side and like to get off the line," Coleman said. "They have a few big hitters and ball runners. Cameron Boon is 208cm lock from England. There are a few good match ups. The hookers [Phil Bradford and Ed Craig] are probably fighting for the fourth spot at the NSW Waratahs. With the wet conditions, it will be a good, old-fashioned brawl."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
