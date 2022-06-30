THURSDAY
You Am I, with Piper Butcher, Imaginary Things - Cambridge main room
The Hard Aches, with Scabz, Spencer Scott - Cambridge warehouse
Johnny Hunter, with Well?, Hand Models - The Gal
8 Ball Aitken, with Taya Chani, Jessy Lynch - Lizotte's
Regikay, Sitting Down and Tyrants - Newcastle Hotel
Potion, with Isua, Tired Minds, Succ - Hamilton Station Hotel
FRIDAY
Thornhill with, Dayseeker (US), Gravemind & Banks Arcade - Newcastle Hotel
Bon But Not Forgotten - Cambridge
Disentomb, Defeated Sanity (GER) - Cambridge
Charlie & Jensen - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Spy V Spy, with The Sundogs - Lizotte's
Blind Bistro, Butterknife - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
SATURDAY
Boy & Bear, with Jack Botts, The Rions - Cambridge main room
Boz Scaggs - Lizotte's
Rum Jungle - Cambridge warehouse
Salticdae - Stag & Hunter
SUNDAY
James Morrison - Lizotte's
Valhalore, with Triple Kill - Cambridge
Yev Kassem - Grand Junction Hotel
Suz Dorahy - Hamilton Station Hotel
