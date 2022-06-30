Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle & Hunter live music gig guide: July 7 to 10

Updated July 6 2022 - 2:20am, first published June 30 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEATHER CLAD: Sydney post-punk band Johnny Hunter launch their debut album Want at The Gal on Thursday.

THURSDAY

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.