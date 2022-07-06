Newcastle Herald
COVID lockdowns boost interest in Christmas in July celebrations in Newcastle | Food Bites

By Lisa Rockman
July 6 2022 - 1:00am
Christmas in July might sound archaic but is still a popular tradition in Australia. The idea is that Aussies celebrate Christmas traditions in winter to emulate the atmosphere of a northern hemisphere Christmas.

