Updated

Newcastle Knights winger Edrick Lee scores club-record five tries in 38-12 triumph against Gold Coast Titans

By Robert Dillon & Max McKinney
Updated July 1 2022 - 11:28am, first published 11:00am
TRY TIME: Newcastle's Edrick Lee scores against Gold Coast on Friday night. Picture: JONATHAN CARROLL

WINGER Edrick Lee broke the club record for most tries in a game as the Newcastle Knights ended a horror run on home turf with a 38-12 victory against Gold Coast Titans at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.

