WINGER Edrick Lee broke the club record for most tries in a game as the Newcastle Knights ended a horror run on home turf with a 38-12 victory against Gold Coast Titans at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.
After losing the previous five games in their own backyard by a combined scoreline of 197-28, Newcastle unleashed against the last-placed Titans and Lee racked up five tries, including a hat-trick before half-time.
Lee, who missed the whole of last season with a broken bone in his foot, overtook Darren Albert, Andrew Johns, Adam MacDougall, Cooper Vuna, Akuila Uate and James McManus, all of whom had scored four times in a game for Newcastle.
"Anytime you can cross the stripe one time, that's a special moment," Lee said.
"To get five here at Newcastle with the rich history, it was pretty special.
"To have that moment to share with my teammates, with the win as well at a crucial part of our season, makes it more special."
The Dolphins-bound flyer crossed in the 19th, 23rd, 40th, 64th and 74th minutes.
The 29-year-old winger said he was unaware of the record during the game and was merely trying to help the Knights secure their fifth win of the season.
"I was more focused on the result at the end of the game rather than worrying about any individual accolade," the-29-year-old said.
"To hear that at the end of the game was definitely a special moment, but it was a great reward in the end being out there with the guys."
On the opposite flank, English import Dominic Young also scored a hat-trick for Newcastle.
There was drama in the 70th minute when Titans prop Jarrod Wallace was sent off for a dangerous throw on Knights reserve Simi Sasagi.
Knights enforcer David Klemmer followed Wallace off the field after being sin-binned for apparently punching Wallace in retaliation.
Newcastle capitalised on the numerical advantage to spin the ball to Lee on the left edge, who gleefully dashed over for his record breaker.
Newcastle remained 12th on the points table after their much-needed victory, which kept their slim finals hopes flickering.
The result eases pressure on Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien but left his Gold Coast counterpart, Justin Holbrook, on the endangered-species list.
Even without their No.1 weapon, Kalyn Ponga, who was unavailable after suffering a head knock in Origin II last weekend, the Knights showed new-found attacking intent.
Newcastle went into the game having scored the fewest points of any team in the NRL but belied that in a display that should provide a vital confidence boost.
With Daniel Saifiti, back from a knee injury, and Klemmer dominating up front, halves Adam Clune and Anthony Milford relished the chance to play on the front foot and spin the ball wide.
