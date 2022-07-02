Newcastle Herald
John Hunter Hospital nursing staff win NSW Industrial Relations Commission fight against health district to be paid as nursing unit manager 1

Updated July 2 2022 - 12:29am, first published 12:05am
John Hunter nursing staff win fight against health district to be paid correctly

Nursing staff who manage John Hunter Hospital have won a long running fight to be paid their correct wages after a NSW Industrial Relations Commission decision on Friday.

