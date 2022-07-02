Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

'Shocking': King Edward Park vandalised with tyre tracks left around rotunda after rain

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated July 2 2022 - 7:27am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DAMAGE: King Edward Park on Saturday. Picture: Peter Lorimer

The much-loved King Edward Park has been torn up and left in a mess in the ongoing wet weather.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.