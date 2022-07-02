The much-loved King Edward Park has been torn up and left in a mess in the ongoing wet weather.
Tyre marks could be seen on the grass around the rotunda on Saturday after recent rain soaked the park ground.
Friends of King Edward Park spokesperson John Lewer said the images of the damage were "shocking".
"King Edward Park occupies such an historic and precious place, it's unimaginable that it could be so awfully damaged," he said.
"No doubt the city council will undertake the necessary repairs and we thank them.
"It highlights the urgent need for a conservation management plan for the park, a plan which would include a risk management assessment to prevent such vandalism occurring again."
NSW Police and City of Newcastle have been contacted for comment.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
