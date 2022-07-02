Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Bureau of Meteorology issues east coast low warning with heavy rain forecast for Hunter on Sunday

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated July 2 2022 - 7:24am, first published 7:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL SMILES: As the rain and winter chill set in over the weekend, Frankie Belle Reardon, was dressed for success as she braved the elements in King Edward Park. Picture: Peter Lorimer

An east coast low and flood warning remains in place for Sunday with possible heavy rainfall extending to the Hunter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.