NEWCASTLE'S Mariah Williams was named player of the match after scoring late and helping Australia open their women's World Cup campaign with a win.
The Hunter Sports High School graduate found the back of the net with four minutes left to break the stalemate against Japan before Rosie Malone sealed a 2-0 victory.
Williams, a two-time Olympian aged 27, now has 19 goals from 98 Test appearances. The Souths striker is poised to make her Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham after the World Cup.
"It was a really good fight from the girls. We dug deep, worked really hard and we knew if we stuck to our processes we could get the win," Williams said.
With 11 players making World Cup debuts, including 19-year-old Queensland duo Claire Colwill and Hannah Cullum-Sanders, the Hockeyroos absorbed early pressure and a host of Japanese penalty corners.
Towards the end of the first quarter Australia enjoyed their own string of set-play opportunites but could not break the deadlock.
The Hockeyroos flew out of the box after the half-time, Williams finding Cullum-Sanders in the attacking circle but her superb diving effort flew narrowly wide.
As the minutes ticked away and Australia's desperation grew, the reward eventually came four minutes from the final whistle.
Grace Stewart slid the ball into a dangerous area creating indecision on the Japanese goal line which allowed Williams to knock the ball above goalkeeper Eika Nakamura.
Malone put the result beyond doubt in the final 60 seconds after Japan withdrew their goalkeeper to give them an extra outfield player as they chased an equaliser.
This time Williams would provide the assist as the Hockeyroos forced a midfield turnover, the striker dinking the ball into the path of Malone and she did the rest.
The Hockeyroos' next match is against Belgium on Wednesday (5:30am, AEST).
IN THE NEWS:
In the Newcastle women's first-grade competition and the top three sides pulled away slightly on the ladder with wins on Saturday.
Regals (20 points), Tigers and Oxfords (19) overcame Souths (17), Norah Head (8) and University (12) respectively.
Matilda Woolnough and Alissa Leyland netted for leaders Regals in a 2-1 victory over Souths, who now slip to fourth spot.
Kristen Drysdale's double helped Tigers overcome Norah Head 3-2 while veteran Theresa Blair and junior Tori Adamson made it 2-0 for Oxfords against Uni.
Two men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League games, Norths v Maitland and Wests v Uni, were postponed because of Sunday's wet weather.
