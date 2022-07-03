Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hockey: Souths striker Mariah Williams scores late for Hockeyroos in World Cup opener

By Josh Callinan and Aap
Updated July 3 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mariah Williams

NEWCASTLE'S Mariah Williams was named player of the match after scoring late and helping Australia open their women's World Cup campaign with a win.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.