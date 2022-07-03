MEREWETHER coach Jamie Lind doubts that any club packs more scrums than the Greens.
And it is starting to show.
Advertisement
Merewether won two scrum penalties and a tighthead as they overpowered Hamilton 35-29 in the top-of-the-table clash at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
Much of the Hawks' success in the past decade has been founded on a dominant scrum. They have made a habit of bullying opposition packs, especially in big games.
But it was the Hamilton eight, anchored by experienced men Geraint Weaver and Steve Lamont that were rattled at times.
"[Scrum coach] Steve Barretto has done a heap of work with the scrum," Lind said. "I would be surprised if anyone in the competition practises scrummaging more than us.
"We are probably getting a bit more respect and I think there is more belief in the group. There was a game earlier in the season where we got towelled up a bit.
"It is the same group of guys. It is just about how long you can concentrate. We got to the second half and I said there are six more scrums to go. You have to concentrate for three minutes. That is it."
Despite losing looshead Dave Puchert (leg) and his replacement Phil Ryan (shoulder), the scrum remained on the front foot.
"It is different mentality and a bit more belief," Lind said. "I think the referees are catching on to some of the other teams' tricks too. We have a good pack of scrummagers but we don't have an experienced pack of scrummagers. Hamilton are still the benchmark in that area.
"As soon as we get parity in that area, we are a pretty competitive team."
Apart from the scrum, the Greens' defence, especially on their own line, held strong.
Lamont and bustling Hamilton prop Chris Hemi were held up as the Greens went to the break up 20-12.
Merewether lock Brendan Jackson crossed down the short side to extend the gap to 27-12 seven minutes into the second half.
Hamilton closed to 30-19 and 30-24 before Merewether replacement Nick Dan burrowed over to ice the result with three minutes remaining
Blockbusting lock Taufa Kinikini was outstanding for the Hawks.
In the only other game of a rain-interrupted round 10, Singleton held on to edge Southern Beaches 20-17 at Rugby Park.
Advertisement
Fly-half Aidan Peek contributed 15 points, including a late try for the home side.
But the Bulls needed a try-saving tackle by Jeremy Dunn at the death to collect a much-needed win.
"It was a confidence boost for the whole club," Singleton coach Tim Partridge said. "We didn't have a lot of ball, but when we did have it, we used it well. Brock Warner at fullback and Jeremy Dunn were really strong.Our backs probably won it for us."
The battle between Wanderers and University at No.2 Sportsground was postponed.
IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.