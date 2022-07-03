Zounique gives Scone trainer Luke Pepper perfect Hunter start at Newcastle

Former Canberra trainer Luke Pepper had his first winner since his recent move to Scone when stayer Zounique raced clear to take out the benchmark 64 handicap (1850 metres) at the Hunter Breast Cancer Foundation raceday at Newcastle on Saturday.
Wyong-based apprentice Anna Roper settled Zounique at the tail of the five-horse field until he started his run at the top of the straight.
Advertisement
The five-year-old, a $3.90 chance, raced past leader Microna ($2.25 favourite) with 200m to go and he raced clear to win by 1.87 lengths.
A son of Zoustar, Zounique has won six of his 27 starts for prizemoney $141,100.
Pepper, a successful trainer based at Canberra for the past 10 years, moved to Scone only last Tuesday.
"I have 17 boxes at Scone and of course would like more," Pepper said. "I was so grateful to be given the boxes at Scone as it is a great place to train with its outstanding training facilities.
"By moving to the country, my horses will be eligible for the Highways, Country Championships and The Kosciuszko.
"Zounique is a tough stayer and I will probably head to an 1800m race on the Kensington track in a couple of weeks.
"Anna has had only a few rides for me and she rode a double for me recently at Canberra."
It was Roper's eighth winner and Pepper's second starter at Newcastle.
Blake Spriggs was all smiles after steering two-year-old Headwall to victory in the maiden plate (900m).
The Matthew Smith-trained gelding was on debut after an impressive Warwick Farm trial win on June 10.
Spriggs gave the winner, a $2.10 favourite, a gem ride behind the speed and he set out after leader Nonshalaant in the straight. Headwall surged to a 2.34-length win.
"I have had a great association with Headwall's family," Spriggs said.
"I won a race on his dam Positive Quest back in 2014 and I rode Headwall's brother Karaoke King to a win at Scone on June 14.
"Headwall is talented and still immature but he will develop into a nice horse."
Smith and jockey Jean Van Overmeire had two winners on the eight-race program when Belle Espoir claimed the last, a benchmark 68 handicap (1400m).
Belle Espoir ($7) finished almost four lengths clear of Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle's Miss Scalini ($1.50).
Van Overmeire's other winner was Amarantz for Randwick trainer John O'Shea in the 1400m maiden plate. The filly edged out the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Midnightinmontreal in a photo-finish.
Advertisement
The Waterhouse-Bott team won the opening race, a 2YO handicap (1400m), with Vinnie's Spirit.
The meeting was the last of the season at Newcastle. Chris Waller claimed the trainers' premiership on 20 wins, one clear of Kris Lees. Neither had a win at Saturday's meeting.
Dylan Gibbons also missed out on Saturday but still claimed the senior jockeys' and apprentices' premierships at his home track with 19 winners. He was two clear of Rory Hutchings in the senior title.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.