Five-try Newcastle Knights hero Edrick Lee finally feels like he has gone "full circle".
The winger, who endured the low of missing an entire NRL season last year, etched his name into Knights' folklore on Friday when he surpassed a star-studded list of former players who had scored four tries in a game.
To put his achievement into perspective, he eclipsed no less than Darren Albert, Andrew Johns, Adam MacDougall, Cooper Vuna, Akuila Uate and James McManus.
"To get five here at Newcastle with the rich history, it was pretty special," Lee said.
The 29-year-old's incredible haul iced his remarkable comeback from a debilitating foot injury that only a year ago posed questions about his future in the game.
A Queensland debutant in late 2020, Lee broke the second metatarsal in his left foot a few months later preparing for the 2021 NRL season.
After working his way back, to the point where he almost made a mid-season return, he was forced to undergo surgery after the bone failed to heal properly.
The frustrating setback became even more difficult when the Knights relocated to Queensland mid-season last year due to COVID.
Lee had to remain in Newcastle completing his rehabilitation for the three months the team was away.
"That was probably the biggest moment," Lee said.
"A different process, real isolated all by yourself.
"Big credit to my partner and kids for helping me through that situation.
"With the COVID period and the borders shut, we weren't able to go anywhere.
"Being from Queensland, I wasn't allowed to go back home. To get through that period and just see the full circle and where it's at now, it's an awesome ride and one that I'm grateful for."
In addition to the injury last year, Lee was also still coming to grips with the loss of his parents a year earlier.
He then had to re-earn his spot at the Knights and spent last summer on a train-and-trial contract before being upgraded ahead of playing his first game back in round six.
It proved to be 515 days between his Origin debut and return appearance.
"Once we went down that surgery route, I was pretty confident I would be able to get back to my best," he said.
"I felt like I still owed a lot to the club given the injury that I had. I wanted to give back and get back out there."
Lee credited the support of his teammates from afar while they were in Queensland last year for keeping him motivated to return and they swamped him after he scored his fifth try on Friday.
"He is very popular amongst the playing group, always got a smile on his face," coach Adam O'Brien said.
"I'm really pleased for him, he has battled away."
Returning to his hometown of Brisbane at the end of this season to take up a two-year deal with the Dolphins, Lee is hellbent on departing Newcastle on a high.
"It's a crucial part of our season to get back on track and the boys are ready to go," he said. "Hopefully we can take what we need to out of this game and move on."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
