Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Charlestown Azzurri latest signing Indianna Asimus scores, American Summer Taube bags a double in 5-0 win over Mid Coast: NPLW NNSW Round 14

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated July 3 2022 - 4:51am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Summer Taube, pictured earlier this NPLW Northern NSW season, produced a match double for Charlestown as the goals were shared around in Taree on Saturday night. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Last-minute signing Indianna Asimus made an immediate impact and American Summer Taube continued to show her worth as Charlestown beat Mid Coast 5-0 in Taree on Saturday night in the only round-14 NPLW Northern NSW game to go ahead over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.