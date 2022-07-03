Last-minute signing Indianna Asimus made an immediate impact and American Summer Taube continued to show her worth as Charlestown beat Mid Coast 5-0 in Taree on Saturday night in the only round-14 NPLW Northern NSW game to go ahead over the weekend.
Taube scored in both halves and substitute Asimus, who joined Azzurri from the Central Coast Mariners during the week, found the back of the net at the death as Charlestown rose to 26 points and third place while the teams around them did not play due to wet weather.
Azzurri scored two goals in less than two minutes midway through the first half to lead 2-0 at the break.
Brianna Williams produced an impressive long-range effort from the top left corner of the 18-yard box in the 24th minute then Taube tapped in from close range off a corner in the 25th for the first of her match brace.
Taube scored again in the 53rd, Tamara Nash made it 4-0 with a left-footed strike into the bottom right corner in the 79th then Asimus sealed the win with a volley from in front in the 90th after Courtney Anderson delivered a pinpoint cross into the goalmouth.
The win moved Azzurri two points ahead of Newcastle Olympic (24), whose game against second-placed Broadmeadow (28) on Saturday afternoon was postponed.
It also opened up the gap over fifth-placed Maitland (19) to seven points, although the Magpies have two games in hand as the competition reaches its third and final round.
Azzurri coach Niko Papaspiropoulos was pleased with result as they continue to move on from a shock 10-1 rout at the hands of leaders Warners Bay (31) in round 12.
"I thought we controlled the game basically for its entirety, which was good," Papaspiropoulos said.
"We were a little bit slow to start but once we got our foot on the ball and got into a bit of rhythm we looked good. It was a little bit frustrating that we just had two little lapses of concentration where Middies had two chances in the first half and could have been costly. But from thereon in we responded well.
"It was a good result in the end. It's a tricky trip to come up here. We've had some poor results in the past, so it's good to come away with a win and a clean sheet. We've just got to make sure we stay focused and keep working."
There are no NPLW games next weekend with clubs instead playing in the NNSW Football Women's State Cup, which is being contested at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility from Friday night.
When competition resumes, Charlestown face a tough run against Olympic, Magic, Adamstown (11), Maitland then the Panthers.
"We're in a decent position, but I don't think we should get ahead of ourselves." Papaspiropoulos said.
"We've just got to make sure we stay focused with what's coming at us first. Everyone knows how tight it is. It's about staying focused one game at a time to ensure we are getting the performances and the results each week."
The addition of Asimus, a versatile attacking player, strengthens his squad.
The 21-year-old has played college football in the United States and previously had short stints with Merewether in the NNSW women's top-flight competition during summer breaks.
This year she had been playing for the Mariners in Football NSW League One Women's.
"We got her in just before the June 30 window," Papaspiropoulos said. "She was playing at the Mariners but we managed to get her over the line in time. It gives us a bit more depth, a bit more quality to the squad and it was good that she got a goal in her first game for the team as well."
The other round-14 matches - New Lambton v Maitland and Warners Bay v Adamstown - were washed out.
Points: Warners Bay 31, Magic 28, Azzurri 26, Olympic 24, Maitland 19, Adamstown 11, Mid Coast 7, New Lambton 0.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
