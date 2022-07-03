Newcastle wheelchair athletes Christie Dawes and Luke Bailey have recorded podium finishes at the Gold Coast Marathon on Sunday.
Dawes, bound for the Commonwealth Games later this month, came second behind Paralympic champion and fellow Aussie racer Madison de Rozario.
She posted a time of one hour, 47 minutes and 27 seconds (1:47.27). De Rozario crossed the line in 1:46.58.
Bailey, contesting his first marathon, was also second and stopped the clock in 1:46.01. Jake Lappin won the men's wheelchair competition.
Japan's Jo Fuduka (2:10.55) and American Lindsay Flanagan (2:24.43) took out the able-bodied races.
The Gold Coast Marathon was last held in 2019 with COVID causing the event to be cancelled the last two years.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
