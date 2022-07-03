Newcastle Herald
Grattan Institute report author Tony Wood says Hunter must have bigger share of coal royalties bonanza

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
July 3 2022 - 7:30pm
STORMY WATERS: A coal ship off the coast of Newcastle last week. The Grattan Institute says governments must get serious about planning for the consequences of net-zero targets. Picture: Marina Neil

A high-profile national policy think tank has joined calls for a public authority to coordinate economic transition in the Hunter and says the NSW government should direct far more coal royalties back to the region.

Michael Parris

