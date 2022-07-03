Hunter-trained dogs Fat Boy's Dream and Canya Wilder in group 1 deciders

There were mixed fortunes at box draws for Hunter-trained dogs Fat Boy's Dream and Canya Wilder after they qualified for group 1 finals at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
Fat Boy's Dream, for Richmond Vale trainer Jason Mackay, made the Peter Mosman Opal decider (520m) after finishing second in heat one to Victorian Spring Elegance. She then drew out in box six for next Saturday night's final.
A $15 chance in the heat, Fat Boy's Dream started well from box seven to drive across and go to the lead coming out of the first turn.
She put three lengths on Spring Elegance down the back but the winner railed well at the last turn and edged ahead for half-length victory.
Fern Bay trainer Ron Asquith's Scramjet was third in heat two and was named first reserve for the final.
In the Vic Peters Classic (520m) series, Sawyers Gully trainer Michelle Sultana qualified Canya Wilder with a dead-heat for second in heat two. He was then a winner at the draw, gaining two.
A $2.20 favourite, Canya Wilder was slowly away from box one in the heat but made up ground quickly to lead briefly before Return Mac took over. We Don't Share swooped late to get the win by 0.75 of a length from Canya Wilder and Cumbria Days.
Sultana had a win later on the program with Fernando Hunter.
Maitland were scheduled to host a 12-race meeting on Monday night but that will be in doubt given the wet weather.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
