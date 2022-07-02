Australia have finished 11th at the men's water polo World Championships in Hungary.
The Sharks beat South Africa 19-4 in their final classification match on Saturday (AEST).
This snapped a four-game losing streak for the Aussies, having opened with a 10-4 victory over Kazakhstan.
The Sharks lost pool fixtures to Serbia (6-5) and USA (14-9) as well as play-offs against Italy (17-6) and Japan (15-7).
Newcastle's Nathan Power scored a double against South Africa, taking his tournament tally to eight.
Hunter Hurricanes representative Keenan Marsden was playing at his first World Championships.
"It's been a challenging couple of weeks for us here in Budapest, and while it was nice to finish with a good win against South Africa today it wasn't the classification game we wanted to be playing in," Sharks coach Tim Hamill told Water Polo Australia media.
"But with this new group, we need to go through these challenging times to make sure that we grow as a group and so the players keep developing individually too.
"We've learnt a great deal in these last few weeks about areas that we need to get better at.
"We've got a group of players who are fully committed to working hard, they're enthusiastic and will continue to improve on the road towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games."
In the women's competition Australia went down 8-5 to Spain in Sunday's play-off for fifth. USA won the gold medal.
