Shute Shield Rugby Union: Hunter Wildfires drown in wet to Eastwood to slip down ladder

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
July 3 2022 - 9:00am
IMPRESSIVE: Hunter Wildfires hooker Phil Bradford. Picture: Stewart Hazell

IN-FORM hooker Phil Bradford and tall timber Ngarhue Jones are on the radar of the NSW Waratahs as the Hunter Wildfires face a crucial four-game stretch that could determine their Shute Shield finals hopes.

