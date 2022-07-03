Newcastle Herald
Varroa destructor mites in Port Stephens after Newcastle outbreak continues to spread among bees

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated July 3 2022 - 7:26am, first published 6:41am
Port Stephens bees in firing line as varroa exposure zone expanded

PORT Stephens is the latest hot spot for the varroa destructor mite, with NSW Department of Primary Industries expanding the areas where bees will be destroyed on Sunday.

Matt Carr

