Newcastle diver Sam Fricker has recorded an individual top-10 at his maiden World Championships.
Fricker, who made his Olympic debut in Tokyo last year, came 10th in the men's 10 metre platform final in Hungary on Monday (AEST).
Advertisement
His six-dive total was 391.15.
IN THE NEWS:
The 20-year-old twice broke the 70 mark for individual dives with 73.6 in the first round and 70.95 in the fourth.
He was eighth best in the fifth round with 67.2.
Australian teammate Cassiel Rousseau narrowly missed the podium in fourth place overall. He scored 481.15, just 4.3 points shy of bronze.
China's Jian Yang (515.55) claimed the gold medal.
Fricker, earlier at the World Championships, placed ninth in the mixed teams event and 28th in the men's 3m springboard.
The Commonwealth Games get underway in England on July 28.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.