Devil of a Newcastle container terminal proposal may lie in the detail

I wear it because the victim can transmit before they develop symptoms themselves. I wear the mask while selling street magazines, so that I can be assured that I am not giving COVID to my customers. I was educated to this orientation by friends with low immune systems when the pandemic first arrived. I do not wear an N95 myself, preferring for the moment to have a beard. I restrict aerosol from my sneezing by my cloth mask. Plant-based N95 masks are on the way, but need to be tested by CSIRO to go on Therapeutic Goods Register (ARTG). The very best aerosol risk profile is when all parties use a mask. It's a team effort.