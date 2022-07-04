Newcastle Herald
Jie William Smith denies murdering baby boy at New Lambton in 2019

SR
By Sam Rigney
July 4 2022 - 6:30am
Jie William Smith.

A MAN accused of murdering a six-month-old boy at a unit in New Lambton in 2019 was alone with the boy during the two hours when he suffered numerous serious injuries, including a fractured skull, a jury has been told. But lawyers for Jie William Smith say the boy's mother had repeatedly punched and shook the boy before leaving him with Mr Smith. They say Mr Smith was holding the boy when he likely suffered a seizure from the earlier assault and slipped out of Mr Smith's arms, hitting his head on the ground.

SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

