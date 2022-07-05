Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Central could land Will Smith if he plays Newcastle Rugby League competition in 2022

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 5 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE MOVE: Will Smith playing NRL for the Gold Coast Titans earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images

Central shape as the likely destination for NRL player Will Smith if he takes part in the Newcastle Rugby League competition this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.