HUNTER golfer Corey Lamb arrives at the final stage of PGA Tour of Australasia quaifying full of confidence following a top-10 finish.
Lamb is aiming for one of next season's 15 cards up for grabs at Melbourne's Moonah Links this week with a four-round tournament getting underway on Tuesday.
Advertisement
The Branxton 20-year-old, who recently turned professional, earned a shot at the 2022-23 tour having progressed past the first stage of qualification at the same course last week.
IN THE NEWS:
Needing to position himself inside the top 30, Lamb recorded a one-over 217 for 54 holes and finished Friday tied 10th. He went 74, 72, 71.
Lamb says scoring a spot on the PGA Tour of Australasia, which now includes the return of the Australian Open and co-sanctioned events with the DP World Tour, had been his goal for a "long time".
"When I turned pro I just wanted to take the jump and see how I go," Lamb told the Newcastle Herald on Monday.
"I was hoping to go good at the last few events and get my card for this year, but it didn't go that way.
"I think this is definitely a good way to do it, experiencing going through the tough times."
Lamb says "it feels like a bit of an advantage" playing back-to-back competitions at the Mornington Peninsula venue, "knowing what it's like and the conditions".
He's part of a 54-player field, including 25 who were exempt from last week's first stage of qualification.
Lamb, a former NSW junior representative who plays under The Vintage, won the Concord Cup in February.
He lined up at The Player Series Hunter Valley in March before a third straight NSW Open appearance.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.