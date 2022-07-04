A carefully crafted solution to your school holiday activities at The Beachie Toukley

The Beachcomber Hotel is just one hour drive from both Sydney and Newcastle, and has the perfect solution to school holiday entertainment. Photo: Supplied.

This is branded content for The Beachcomber Hotel & Resort

If you're a parent feeling the mix of nervous anticipation and dread about the winter school holidays, you're not alone.

Layer on the cooler weather, and we can all be left wondering, how am I going to keep the kids entertained without gaining more grey hairs?

The solution? The Beachcomber Hotel and Resort in Toukley, at the northern end of the Central Coast and just one hour drive from Sydney and Newcastle.

Introducing Little Adventures at the Beachie! Get the kids ready for an entire school holidays of adventuring from July 3 - 17, 2022 - yes your prayers have been answered.

"At The Beachie, we want to take the stress off your shoulders and make school holidays as enjoyable, and relaxing as possible. We have kept parents and carers in mind by providing access to our facilities.



"The choice is yours, kick back and relax, or if you need to multitask and get some work sorted we will set you up in the comforts of our resort with wifi, while we take care of the kids," said Luke Coombs, general manager of The Beachcomber.

The line up of activities and fun (ideally for kids aged 4-12yrs) varies daily.



From the Beachie bouncy castle on every Sunday in July from 9am, a slime making workshop (yes the slime will remain firmly outside of your own carpet), a circus workshop with a focus on mastering the art of the elusive hula-hoop, disco for the little ones, and for the creative kids, a dreamcatcher workshop, there is something to delight every child.



Be sure to check the dates for each workshop to avoid missing out.

"A favourite, we believe will be the Lego Legends workshop, to be held on Thursday 14th July. We know that Lego provides fun for all ages, young and old, and is a fantastic way to allow children to be creative, and use their imagination - we're calling all future master builders," said Mr Coombs.

Parents can enjoy a meal and beverage overlooking the beautiful Tuggerah lake, while kids engage in the fun activities scheduled to take place. Photo: Supplied.

Parents are invited to sit back, relax, and enjoy a Beachie breakfast, or a delicious meal from the lunch menu (with a cocktail, beer or glass of vino or two) while the kids bounce all that energy away, and create some amazing memories.

Workshops are at a cost of $25 per person, and include a Little Nippers meal and drink. Options include a delicious cheeseburger, the fan-favourite fish, or chicken nuggets, all served with crunchy, cooked to perfection chips. Or for the pasta lovers, there's the kids linguine. The team at The Beachie really have thought of it all.

Eat, Drink, Play + Stay - with sweeping lake views, Hamptons-inspired ambience, boutique-style accommodation, exclusive pool-club, multiple eateries and bars. It's the perfect place to gear into holiday mode. Midweek stays cost from $179, full details on this offer can be found here.

The Beachie is the perfect location for a day trip adventure and is a favourite for locals wanting a tasty meal and beverage, or for those wanting to extend their stay and enjoy all that the resort and Toukley has to offer, all year round.

Further info can be found at https://www.beachcomberhotelandresort.com.au/adventures

All activities are designed for children ideally between 4-12yrs (exceptions may be made just reach out to ask).

Parents must always stay on the licensed premises.

Parental waiver to be signed on arrival and contact details provided.



Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.