Hunter people experienced drivers of economic change

Other regions in Australia are also starting their journeys away from coal. The Latrobe Valley in Victoria and the Collie region in WA both face coal power station closures this decade. The Mackay region in Queensland will be on a similar track soon. What we know from the Newcastle, Latrobe Valley, and Collie experiences is that it's best to start this journey early. Governments need to support, not lead. They can bring the chequebook and regulations, but the community needs to bring the ideas.